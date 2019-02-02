Koninklijke Philips (PHIA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.82 ($46.30).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

