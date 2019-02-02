Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 53,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in health, nutrition, and materials businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment offers nutrients, such as vitamins, carotenoids, nutritional lipids, and other ingredients to feed, food, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries; and food enzymes, cultures, yeast extracts, savory flavors, hydrocolloids, and other specialty ingredients for use in dairy, baking, beverage, and savory applications.

