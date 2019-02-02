Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price objective on Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $66.69 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

