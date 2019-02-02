Knowles Corp (KN) Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 292,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,626 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of KN opened at $15.68 on Friday. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

