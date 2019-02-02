KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KITOV PHARMA LT/S an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,822,366. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

