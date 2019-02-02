Kimco Realty (KIM) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.48 for the period. Kimco Realty also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.44 to $1.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIM. Scotiabank began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.55.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 4,622,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,308. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.28 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 41.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,708.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/kimco-realty-kim-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.