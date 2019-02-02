KickCoin (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $60,720.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.01859180 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00190447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00201333 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029216 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 679,917,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 636,274,716 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Mercatox, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.