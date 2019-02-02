Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kforce worth $85,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 471,012 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $910,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $855.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KFRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kforce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $95,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,607 shares of company stock worth $2,065,223. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

