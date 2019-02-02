KeyCorp Analysts Give KBR (KBR) a $24.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $24.00 target price on KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
KBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on KBR in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They issued a top pick rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.
KBR stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KBR by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.