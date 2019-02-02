KeyCorp Analysts Give KBR (KBR) a $24.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $24.00 target price on KBR (NYSE:KBR) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered KBR from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered KBR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on KBR in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They issued a top pick rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.45.

KBR stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in KBR by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KBR by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

