Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,377 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.06% of Target worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,331,487 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,381,221,000 after purchasing an additional 151,096 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 114.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Target by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,146,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $453,966,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Target by 17.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,570,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $403,145,000 after purchasing an additional 671,121 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,637,000 after purchasing an additional 442,448 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

TGT stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

