Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,760,940.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,980 shares of company stock worth $34,457,327. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

