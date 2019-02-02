Keybank National Association OH Buys 530 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $270,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1,535.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,647 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $581,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMP stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 42.53%. The firm had revenue of $865.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.9775 dividend. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 92.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. Wolfe Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

