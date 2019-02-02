Kelly Services (KELYA) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KELYA. ValuEngine raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $870.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 1.17%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 16,126 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1,948.0% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 155,840 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

