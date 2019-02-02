KBC Group NV Sells 57,688 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,688 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Itron were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Itron by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Itron during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its stake in Itron by 43.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.89.

In related news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 18,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $986,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary E. Pruitt purchased 10,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $527,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,712.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,234 shares of company stock worth $8,258,288 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 211,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,644. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $595.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

