KBC Group NV Purchases 63,498 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,498 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Loews worth $14,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Loews by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:L traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.05. 742,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.64. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. Loews’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Loews Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on L. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.94.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 18,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $825,936.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,869 shares of company stock worth $2,000,821 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

