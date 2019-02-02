KAZ Minerals (KAZ) Given New GBX 550 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the copper miner’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 693.08 ($9.06).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 619 ($8.09) on Thursday. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 413.10 ($5.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 974.20 ($12.73).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. It operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in eastern Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.