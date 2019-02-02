Kadmon (KDMN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules and biologics to address disease areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is developing product candidates within autoimmune and fibrotic diseases, oncology and genetic diseases. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDMN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE KDMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.39. 261,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,247. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $272.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.71. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $5.40.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,176.75% and a negative return on equity of 253.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadmon will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,763,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,211 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,978,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 631,914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,777,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 533,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,777,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 533,883 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

