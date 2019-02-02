K12 (LRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.26

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.21, with a volume of 9789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on K12 from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on K12 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. K12 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.16.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nathaniel A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,584,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $2,906,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,448.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K12 Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

