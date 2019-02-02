Juniper Networks (JNPR) Downgraded to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $33.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The network equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $177,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $161,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,901 shares of company stock worth $807,993. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,947.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

