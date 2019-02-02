Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.27 ($37.53).

Shares of Jungheinrich stock traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during trading on Friday, reaching €26.90 ($31.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 52 week high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

