JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (JCH) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JCH opened at GBX 701 ($9.16) on Friday. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst has a 1-year low of GBX 652 ($8.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 760 ($9.93).

About JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

