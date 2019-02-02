JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 606,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $49,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 470,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,456,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 305,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $124.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

