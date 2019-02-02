JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Iamgold Corp (IAG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 723.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,045,048 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,461,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.80% of Iamgold worth $48,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Iamgold by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,098,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,108 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,267,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 710,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,798,045 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,764 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,493,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 461,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Iamgold by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,256,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

IAG stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.62 and a beta of -0.30. Iamgold Corp has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $6.33.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Iamgold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Iamgold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Iamgold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Iamgold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $2.83 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

