JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (MIELY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $37.49.
About MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.