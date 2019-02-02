JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (MIELY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $37.49.

About MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

