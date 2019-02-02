JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Banco Santander (SAN) a €5.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.80) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.14 ($5.97).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

