Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,456,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,673,000 after purchasing an additional 185,136 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after purchasing an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,858,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,250,000 after purchasing an additional 257,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,415,000 after purchasing an additional 387,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,397,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,812,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.01%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 3,643 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $536,650.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,455.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Prince bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $268,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 514,187 shares of company stock valued at $74,951,528. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.20.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

