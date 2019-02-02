Johnson Controls International (JCI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,945,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,966. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Johnson Controls International (JCI) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/johnson-controls-international-jci-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.