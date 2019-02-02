JMP Securities Comments on D. R. Horton Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (DHI)

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at JMP Securities reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for D. R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, January 28th. JMP Securities analyst P. Martin now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. JMP Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities also issued estimates for D. R. Horton’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America set a $65.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush set a $41.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Shares of DHI opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. D. R. Horton has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.85.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.67%.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 12,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $486,157.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,370.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,892 shares of company stock worth $8,353,387. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.