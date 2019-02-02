Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sunoco (SUN)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $29.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunoco from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.73.

NYSE:SUN opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.50. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 144.10%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 1,724 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $47,668.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,509.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 119,406 shares during the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

