Jefferies Financial Group Cuts NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target to $185.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $219.88.

NVDA stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.73. 15,591,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,569,848. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

