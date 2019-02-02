Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HCA Healthcare Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HCA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

HCA stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $93.03 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,438,000 after buying an additional 5,419,134 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,474,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,597,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,361,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $720,993.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,369 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.