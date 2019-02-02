Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (SSAAY)

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.29. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 4.76%.

SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

