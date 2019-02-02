James M. Moroney III Sells 6,700 Shares of A. H. Belo Corp (AHC) Stock

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Director James M. Moroney III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 375,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,963.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:AHC opened at $3.97 on Friday. A. H. Belo Corp has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.80.
A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 183,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,283,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 311,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 941,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About A. H. Belo
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.
