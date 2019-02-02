James Andrew John Hathaway Buys 3,333 Shares of Ashley House Plc (ASH) Stock

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH) insider James Andrew John Hathaway purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £466.62 ($609.72).
Shares of ASH stock opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.14) on Friday. Ashley House Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.77 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.49 ($0.20).
About Ashley House
