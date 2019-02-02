James Andrew John Hathaway Buys 3,333 Shares of Ashley House Plc (ASH) Stock

Ashley House Plc (LON:ASH) insider James Andrew John Hathaway purchased 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £466.62 ($609.72).

Shares of ASH stock opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.14) on Friday. Ashley House Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.77 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.49 ($0.20).

About Ashley House

Ashley House plc engages in the design, construction management, consultancy, and modular construction in the United Kingdom. It operates through Housing and Health sectors, and Off-Site Construction of Accommodation Modules segments. The company is also involved in the designing and constructing community buildings such as housing, student accommodation, fire stations, school classrooms, leisure facilities, and hotels, as well as retail units and kiosks.

