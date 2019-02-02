J M Smucker (SJM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Smucker's shares have declined in a year, which could be attributed to its dismal earnings surprise history, which lingered in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Notably, the company’s performance was hurt by hurdles stemming from the divestiture of the U.S. baking business. This along with rising freight costs and timing shifts in acquisition synergies led management to trim fiscal 2019 view. Lower selling prices also poses concerns. Nonetheless, Smucker has been gaining from a strong brand position. Markedly, acquisitions have played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s brand portfolio and boosting sales. In fact, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased 5% year over year, mainly driven by the Ainsworth buyout and gains from growth brands. Further the company has been on track with innovations. Additionally, the company remains focused on cost reduction and boosting e-commerce capabilities.”

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.85.

SJM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.83. The stock had a trading volume of 737,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.25. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.32 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $94,570.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn W. Dindo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.20 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in J M Smucker by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

