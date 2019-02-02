J.Jill (JILL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on J.Jill from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $5.84 on Friday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. J.Jill had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 393,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 914.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 301,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.