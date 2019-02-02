J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 186.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 110.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 760.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $107.83 on Friday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.67). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

