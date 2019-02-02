Iungo (ING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $167,335.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Iungo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Iungo has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Iungo has a market cap of $167,335.00 and $15,026.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

