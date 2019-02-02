ITOCHU CORP/ADR (ITOCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 4th.

ITOCHU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS ITOCY opened at $35.90 on Friday. ITOCHU CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ITOCHU CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About ITOCHU CORP/ADR

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile raw materials, garment materials, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and focuses on import licenses for lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

