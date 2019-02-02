iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,180. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $107.53 and a 12 month high of $113.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

