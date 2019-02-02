iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Position Trimmed by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,857,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,976 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,617,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,656,000 after buying an additional 511,833 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,786,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 373,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,547,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,690,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,183,000 after buying an additional 261,685 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $113.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

