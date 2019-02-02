iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Bought by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $22,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,270.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 587,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,053,000 after buying an additional 579,338 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11,860.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 550,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 545,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 173.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,483,000 after purchasing an additional 495,904 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 870.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 336,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,376,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $161.79 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.49 and a 12 month high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

