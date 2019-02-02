iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1111 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/ishares-short-maturity-bond-etf-near-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-11.html.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.