iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Shares Bought by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,106,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,338,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,997,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,984,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,574,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $718,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,537,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $62.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $73.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

