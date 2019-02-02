iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $53.66 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $54.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/ishares-intermediate-term-corporate-bond-etf-igib-declares-0-18-monthly-dividend.html.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.