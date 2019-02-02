iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

IBMM stock opened at $25.67 on Friday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/ishares-ibonds-dec-2024-term-muni-bond-etf-ibmm-declares-dividend-increase-0-04-per-share.html.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.