iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
IBMM stock opened at $25.67 on Friday.
