iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN) Plans $0.07 Annual Dividend

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) declared an annual dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0699 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 1st.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $51.52.

