iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2683 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

BMV:AGG opened at $106.97 on Friday. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $1,920.01 and a 12-month high of $2,156.27.

