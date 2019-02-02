iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1522 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

SHY stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52 week low of $1,477.38 and a 52 week high of $1,667.15.

