IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MMIN opened at $25.11 on Friday. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Insured ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

